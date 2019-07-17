Arlington names new chief of police

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Arlington has named a new chief of police.
Officials confirmed that Richard Coleman will be the top cop for the city. He’s coming from Stillmore Georgia, which is near Savannah.
City council members voted Coleman in during the July 9 meeting.
This all comes after now former chief, Donald Bryant, quit due to what he called harassment from the mayor.
Coleman’s first day on duty will be Monday, July 29, with a meet and greet scheduled for Friday July 26, the time of the event will be announced in coming days.
