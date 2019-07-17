APD: Man wanted in connection to East Residence Ave. shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs your help catching a suspect in a brutal weekend shooting.
Detectives said the victim was shot multiple times after an early morning of gambling at a residence.
APD posted Dangelo Lavell Gulley’s previous mugshots on Facebook in hopes the community may have information on his whereabouts.
Gulley is wanted in connection to a shooting on East Residence Avenue early Sunday morning.
Officers said Gulley is 6′1″ and weighs about 180 pounds.
Police said three men approached the 29-year-old victim Sunday. It happened after the victim left a home where he had been gambling and had received winnings.
A witness told officers the shooter hit the victim with the gun after he had been shot.
APD said the victim had three gunshot wounds to his head, one to the leg, one to his arm and one to his shoulder.
Police said Gulley is wanted for aggravated assault in this case. He’s also wanted for shoplifting in a June case.
If you have seen Gulley or know where he may be, you’re urged to contact the Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.
