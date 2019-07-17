APD looking for Neighborhood Grocery burglary suspects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs the public’s help identifying suspects in a burglary of an East Albany store.
Suspects were caught on surveillance cameras inside and outside Neighborhood Grocery store during the incident.
On July 8, the Johnson Road store was burglarized, according to APD.
[ Interactive: Neighborhood Grocery robbery, burglary incidents ]
Lottery tickets, cigarettes, lighters and Black and Milds were taken, APD said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
