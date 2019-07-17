APD looking for Neighborhood Grocery burglary suspects

APD looking for Neighborhood Grocery burglary suspects
Burglary suspects caught on surveillance cameras inside the Neighborhood Grocery store on July 8. (Source: Albany Police Department)
By Jordan Barela | July 17, 2019 at 11:11 AM EDT - Updated July 17 at 11:11 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs the public’s help identifying suspects in a burglary of an East Albany store.

Suspects were caught on surveillance cameras inside and outside Neighborhood Grocery store during the incident.

A suspect in a July 8 burglary at Neighborhood Grocery.
A suspect in a July 8 burglary at Neighborhood Grocery. (Source: Albany Police Department)
A suspect in a July 8 Neighborhood Grocery burglary.
A suspect in a July 8 Neighborhood Grocery burglary. (Source: Albany Police Department)

On July 8, the Johnson Road store was burglarized, according to APD.

[ Interactive: Neighborhood Grocery robbery, burglary incidents ]

Lottery tickets, cigarettes, lighters and Black and Milds were taken, APD said.

Help the APD Property Section Identify These Burglary Suspects Albany, GA-On Monday, July 8 2019, the Neighborhood...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.