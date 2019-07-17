Albany Tech apprenticeship program helps students

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College is hoping to make going from school to the workforce an easy transition for their students.
Employers across South Georgia met at Albany Technical College Wednesday to learn about apprenticeship programs.
The program helps currently enrolled students at Albany Tech learn on the job skills and training, while earning their class credits.
“Extremely important to our workforce and building that workforce and closing the gap on our workers and to build a pipeline within companies,” Holly Free, with the Technical College System of Georgia, said.
Employers would have the chance to train people while they’re in school and then hire them once they graduate.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.