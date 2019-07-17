2018 Albany murder trial continues for second day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The second day of a 2018 murder trial began Wednesday morning.
Jammie Davis, 23, is standing trial for felony murder and child cruelty charges in connection to the death of La’Travius Burks, 29.
Opening statements started Tuesday.
The second day of the trial began with the evidence being presented.
Ten to 11 witnesses are expected to take the stand. Prosecutors said three of those witnesses are children who were eyewitnesses to the 2018 incident.
WALB’s Asia Wilson is covering the trial. WALB will provide updates as the trial progresses.
