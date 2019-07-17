ABAC continues to break records in scholarships

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Good news for students considering attending Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC).
Last year, ABAC awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships from University Foundation funds to over 500 students.
So far this year, they've awarded 515 students with scholarships, bringing the record to $715 thousand dollars.
Chief Operating Officer of the ABAC Foundation, Jodie Snow says thanks to the donors, ABAC has been able to donate more scholarships at a larger amount.
“What’s impressive about these scholarships, particularly is the average scholarship is 15 hundred dollars,” Snow said.
Snows says the scholarship really has an impact on the students.
She says the scholarship does not only pay for books but tuition and fees.
For information regarding the ABAC Scholarship Program, go to the school’s website.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.