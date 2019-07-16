Woman arrested for wrecking pumps to steal gas

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) announced Tuesday that officers had arrested a woman they said damaged gas pumps at least three times to steal gasoline from multiple stores in the city.
APD said that last Tuesday, a woman fitting the description of Bernette Powell, 39, drove two cars to the S&B Quick Stop at 1800 East Broad Avenue, and got gas both times without paying.
They say she did something to the pump which allowed her to take the gas, while it disrupted the system that tells the store how much gas was pumped. The store owner was able to record the incident on a video system, which he gave to police.
Police said she came back on July 11, and pumped gas into a Trailblazer the same way. The cost to replace the pump was estimated at $500.
Then on Sunday, APD said Powell did the same thing at the Shell Station at 2400 Clark Avenue, with a Cadillac Deville and a Ford Crown Victoria.
Powell was arrested Sunday on Thornton Avenue, and charged with five counts of computer theft.
The cost to repair the gas pumps will be over $1,500.
