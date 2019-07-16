Valdosta doctor convicted of federal health care fraud requests new trial

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta doctor convicted of health care fraud filed a motion asking a federal judge to grant him a new trial Monday.
In May, a jury found Dr. Douglas Moss guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and six counts of health care fraud.
In the motion for a new trial, Moss's attorney argued that "substantial legal errors" happened in the case.
His attorney wrote that Moss’s Sixth Amendment rights, including his right to compulsory process and right to put on a defense, were deprived.
According to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, evidence in the trial showed Moss defrauded the government out of $2.5 million.
Prosecutors argued Moss fraudulently billed the U.S. government for work he claimed he did at four nursing homes in Valdosta.
Shawn Tywon, Moss's physician's assistant and co-conspirator, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud back in April.
Moss and Tywon's sentencing hearings have been postponed.
They are now set for October 9 at 9:30 a.m. in Valdosta federal court.
