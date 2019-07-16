Trial to begin Monday in Pelham grocery store owner death

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men charged in the death of a Pelham grocery store owner will stand trial starting Monday, July 22.
Jerrod Johnson and Herbert Lamar Laster were charged in the October 2018 death of Bob Bettison.
Both suspects were charged with the following:
- Felony murder
- Armed robbery
- Aggravated assault
- Malice murder
- Possession of firearm during commission of a felony
Both suspects were indicted in January 2019.
The trial will begin in Mitchell County Superior Court in Camilla at 9 a.m.
