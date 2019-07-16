Trial to begin Monday in Pelham grocery store owner death

Trial to begin Monday in Pelham grocery store owner death
By Jordan Barela | July 16, 2019 at 3:40 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 6:51 PM

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men charged in the death of a Pelham grocery store owner will stand trial starting Monday, July 22.

Bob Bettison (Source: Pelham Police Department)
Bob Bettison (Source: Pelham Police Department)

Jerrod Johnson and Herbert Lamar Laster were charged in the October 2018 death of Bob Bettison.

Both suspects were charged with the following:

  • Felony murder
  • Armed robbery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Malice murder
  • Possession of firearm during commission of a felony

Both suspects were indicted in January 2019.

The trial will begin in Mitchell County Superior Court in Camilla at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.