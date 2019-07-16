TPD: Numerous car break-ins reported Monday night

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department (TPD) is investigating a number of car break-ins that happened Monday night.
TPD said they have reports in the following areas:
- Imperial Drive
- Sherwood Drive
- W Pastime Drive
- Doncaster Drive
- Nottingham Drive
A black Toyota Tundra was reported stolen on Friar Tuck Lane, according to TPD.
“We are asking for residents in those areas to check any cameras they have for possible suspicious activity throughout last night,” TPD posted on their Facebook page. “We do not know the exact time frame. Even if you aren’t a victim, please check your cameras to see if you may have captured the suspect(s) on film. We need help to identify the culprit (or culprits, as it may be).”
If your car was tampered with and even if nothing was taken, Thomasville Police ask that you call dispatch at (229) 226-2101. If you have any footage of suspicious activity or persons, you’re asked to call the Thomasville Police Department Investigations Division at (229) 227-3302.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.