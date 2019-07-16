Too close to home: Residents concerned after multiple robberies at East Albany store

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People in East Albany said they are concerned by repeated armed robberies close to their homes.
Customers at the Dixie Food Mart on East Broad Avenue said they like their neighborhood store and the owners, and they are concerned for their safety.
On Friday night, Albany police said two men robbed the Dixie Food Mart at gunpoint.
The owner told us the men wore masks and pointed pistols at the clerk. He thinks one of them robbed the store last month.
A regular customer at the store said this is scary to him because of how close to home it is.
“I think people are out of work, kids are out of school. Just not enough things to do to keep them occupied perhaps. I mean there is no excuse for it, but that may be some of the reasons,” said McArthur Rogers, a Dixie Food Mart customer.
Albany police are continuing to investigate this robbery. If you have any information about the two armed men, you’re asked call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
