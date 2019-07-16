Sylvester City Council approves funding for Peanut Festival

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Peanut Festival is just months away and on Monday, the Sylvester City Council approved funding for the event.
Every year the city contributes to the festival.
This year, $2,500 will go towards entertainment.
The festival was canceled last year due to Hurricane Michael.
Organizers said they appreciate the city’s support.
“The city not only does the $2,500 for the Peanut Festival but they also do a lot of hard work the whole day through with there employees,” said Karen Rackley with the Sylvester Worth Chamber of Commerce.
The festival is scheduled for Oct. 17 through Oct. 19.
