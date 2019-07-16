Renovations at Milt Miller Field almost complete

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Students and football fans of Worth County High School will soon see new additions at Milt Miller field.
Renovations on the field and stadium started this summer.
Crews are still working to finish the remaining touch-ups.
Frankie Carroll, the athletic director and Worth County High School head football coach, is optimistic the stadium will be complete soon.
"We’re hoping it’s going to be finished by Aug. 16, but we’re looking for the field to be done by the end of this week and the lights before the end of July,” said Carroll.
Along with new turf, sports fans will also see new lighting.
Carroll said the scoreboard will also get some updates soon. He said the Rams first game on the new turf will be Aug. 16.
