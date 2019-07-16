Police investigate shooting outside East Albany convenience store, report of shooting at Luxury Inn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating after shots were fired outside of an East Albany Exxon gas station Monday night.
According to a police report, officers on patrol in the 200 block of Thornton Drive heard approximately eight gunshots around 9:30 p.m.
Officers notified dispatch and left the Luxury Inn parking lot and saw several people running south on Thornton Drive and saw Amdaious Redding, running with a gun in his hand, the report stated.
Police told Redding to put the gun down and he complied and showed them his conceal carry permit, APD said.
The report stated Redding told officers that a male who “sized him up and down” inside the Exxon gas station in the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard began firing shots at him from a blue car.
Redding told police that he left the store and was walking towards Thornton Drive when he saw the blue car in the turn lane to turn east on East Oglethorpe Boulevard, but then it changed lanes to turn west and shots were fired from the passenger side, the report stated.
There is surveillance video of the shooting, however, the report states that it is not clear enough to determine if someone from the vehicle fired shots.
While police were taping off the scene from the gas station shooting, police noticed a woman yelling in the parking lot of the Luxury Inn, APD reported.
An officer began investigating and as he approached a woman, he saw her kick a man, the report stated.
The officer said he then handcuffed the woman and the man had disappeared.
The woman told the officer that the man she called “Hitter” had shot at her white 1999 Town & Country minivan, busting the back passenger window, according to APD.
The report stated that she told officers that “Hitter” came to her room with an attitude and her brother told him that there was no need to have an attitude.
The woman then told police that “Hitter” wanted to fight her brother, but she told him that “no one was about to hit her brother,” the report stated.
Officers reported that the woman said “Hitter” was then waiting for them to leave the room and when they headed to her vehicle, she wouldn’t let them fight. They then got into the vehicle and the woman reported that “Hitter” fired several shots into the vehicle, according to the incident report.
Police said the woman told them she had never had any issues with “Hitter” before and that she did not know his real name.
Both cases have been forwarded to APD’s Investigations Unit and are still active.
Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.