New Thronateeska history exhibit opens Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re a history buff or even if you’re not, you’ll be able to catch some historic artifacts on display at one South Georgia Brewery.
Thronateeska Heritage Center has partnered up with Pretoria Fields Collective to display some freshly donated items, mostly pictures.
Some of the items date back over 150 years.
Leaders of the center said it’s important to keep up with the city’s history so that it’s never forgotten.
“We’re opening our exhibit of curated history of Albany, there are 18 artifacts from Thronateeska’s personal collection that will be displayed at the brewery,” said Director Hanna Beth Hembree.
The exhibit will kick off July 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pretoria Fields and will remain on display indefinitely.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.