Mother: 10-year-old hit while riding bike will head to rehab

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A 10-year-old boy who was hit on his bike is expected to move from an Atlanta hospital to a rehab center, according to his mother.
Americus police said Christopher Wright Jr. was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike last Monday.
According to the incident report, the Wright was traveling at a fast speed and was unable to come to a stop at the intersection of Rogers and Parker streets.
His mother, Kimberly Wright, told WALB that he’s “feeling good.”
“Keep praying for him and hopefully he will come home soon,” said Kimberly.
