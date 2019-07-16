‘I always lock my cars because it’s a habit’: Lee Co. residents are locking up after months worth of car break-ins

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -Lee County residents are still locking up their vehicles.
Over the past few months, WALB has reported on several car break-ins in the county and last month, several vehicles in Buck Run were broken into. That’s only a few minutes from the Lee Crossings Shopping Center.
Home surveillance footage, provided by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, captured one of those break-ins.
The sheriff’s office said there are currently no suspects but pointed that a number of the past break-ins are because of unlocked car doors.
“Whenever we go out, or whenever I go out, I always lock my cars because it’s a habit,” Jill Hernandez, a Lee County resident, said.
Hernandez said advancements in vehicle securities has helped her remember to lock her car.
“Thankfully, the one or two times I accidentally have left it opened, nothing’s happened, but that doesn’t mean that something couldn’t happen,” she added.
“Sometimes I might be coming from the grocery store and I’m rushing to get into the house and I forget to lock the door or I’m thinking I’m locking the door and I haven’t,” Konic Halton, another resident, said. “They just think they live in a safe neighborhood and they don’t have to lock their door. So that’s why they may experience car break-ins.”
Law enforcement officials said to remember to always lock our doors when away or at home. They also said not to leave valuables, like laptops, purses or guns, in your car.
