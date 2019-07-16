Heat and humidity with little relief

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat and humidity dominating with very little cooling rain across SWGA. Once again courtesy of the Gulf coast sea breeze isolated showers and thunderstorms pushed into portions of SWGA into early evening. All has ended for tonight.
Rain chances gradually rise through the week becoming more seasonal with a 40-50% chances through the weekend. Early week a cold front moves into the region with rain likely.
Above average temperatures hold as highs reach mid-upper 90s and lows mid 70s. Remember to practice heat safety as heat indices top 100-105. Stay cool and stay hydrated. With scattered showers and thunderstorms likely later in the week not as hot as highs drop into the low-mid 90s.
