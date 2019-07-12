Heat and humidity continue to build bring heat index values to near 105 this afternoon. Rain chances sit only at around 20%. Rain chances will slowly rise the rest of the week. Heat index values will continue to hover around 105, so you will want one of those afternoon showers/t-storms to cool you off. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend with better rain chances next week thanks to a cold front trying to head south to the Gulf Coast. Temperatures should drop more so by mid week, next week.