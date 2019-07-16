1 arrested in Thomasville shooting; Info wanted

THOMASVILE, Ga. (WALB) - A Grady County man was arrested for one of two back-to-back shootings that happened in Thomasville.
Derick Davis, 29, was arrested about 11:00 Monday night, and charged with aggravated assault, and other charges are pending, for a shooting that happened on Crystal Street. He was denied bond in a hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Thomasville Police said they are following up on other leads.
The second shooting happened at Villa North Apartments.
Thomasville Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are asking for the community’s help in the case.
The victim has been released from the hospital.
Officers told WALB no suspects have been identified in the second shooting.
Many people told us their concerned for their safety.
Knifer said the amount of shootings in the city can potentially decrease if you help.
“Just by saying something. There’s a saying, “see something, say something.” If you feel that there’s an issue or something that doesn’t feel right call the police, call us and let us know," said Knifer.
Police said the two incidents are not related and they sought assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation because the shootings were back-to-back.
We will continue to update you as this investigation develops.
