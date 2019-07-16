APD responds to possible shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Dispatch said a call came in around 9:30 pm Monday night of shots fired on Thornton Drive off East Oglethorpe Boulevard.
When WALB arrived on scene, police were seen parked by the Luxury Inn Motel.
There was a lot of commotion outside of the motel because people were looking to see what was going on.
Albany Police said shots were fired but no injuries were reported.
WALB spoke with a business owner, and he says he believes he has the shooter caught on camera.
This is a developing story and we will continue to bring you updates as it develops.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.