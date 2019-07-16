Albany murder trial starts today

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The murder trial of a 24 year old Albany man is set to begin today, July 16, 2019, in Judge Wille Lockette’s Dougherty Co. Superior Court room.
Felony murder and child cruelty warrants were issued last year against Jammie Davis, 23, for the murder of La’Travius Burks, 29.
Burks was killed by a gun shot in the 400 block of Hickory Lane on a Friday night in May of 2018. Police said that Jammie Davis turned himself in to law enforcement the next day.
Police said Davis went to the the house on Hickory lane to see his children.
Their mother told police that when the children went outside to see Davis, she called her new boyfriend, Burks, to warn him Davis was there.
She told police that Davis was known to start trouble.
A short time later, she heard several gunshots from the outside of her house and her children ran back inside. She went to the front door and found Burks lying on the porch with a wound in his chest area.
Burks was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
WALB’s Asia Wilson will cover this trial, and will have more information as the trial progresses. The state is expected to begin making its case Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.