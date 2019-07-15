VPD makes drug arrest Saturday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 2:30 Saturday afternoon, officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 900 block of Melody Lane after a call about a traffic accident.
While investigating the accident, officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from one of the vehicles.
They brought in a Valdosta Police Department police dog, which signaled the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle revealed several containers containing suspected marijuana, according to VPD.
Temaj Thomas, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
“I am extremely proud of our officers being observant and catching these drugs before they could be put out on the street,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
