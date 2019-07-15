Under staffed fire department puts Thomasville at risk; looking to hire

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Fire Department has been understaffed for months which could be dangerous for the community if it continues.
Fire Chief Tim Connell said, thankfully, fires in the city are down 48 percent this year.
However, by not being fully staffed, some firefighters have to work three or four extra shifts.
Connell said when they respond to a fire while understaffed, operations may be slower. That could put the community at risk.
“We have to improvise, or make arrangements," Connell said. “Again, we’re having to fight the same fires with less personnel. So, we get on scene with a two-story home our tactics change."
Connell told WALB they’re working over time to make sure the appropriate amount of people are at the department at all times.
Connell said currently there are two positions open and that the deadline to apply is Friday.
