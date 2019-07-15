Thomasville police search for end to gun violence in the city

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Gun related crimes continue to rise in Thomasville.
After back-to-back shootings on July 10, Thomasville Police want to get the community involved in searching for a solution.
Thomasville has seen 14 gun related crimes since July 2018.
Investigators said the majority of the gun violence has been happening here, in the southwest parts of town.
Residents told WALB they’re ready to help find answers.
“I don’t know why it’s happening in Thomasville," Clifton Filmore, a resident, said. "I don’t understand it.”
“People are really concerned, they’re concerned about their safety," said Maj. Wade Glover, Thomasville Police Department public information officer.
Filmore said he has now lost two family members to gun violence in recent months in Thomasville.
“It’s devastating and it’s mind boggling and it’s kind of stressful though family killing each other," said Filmore.
Even though the crime scene has cleared, the emotions are still raw.
Filmore said he’s doing what he can to maybe prevent the next tragedy.
“I’m about like a neighborhood watch, I sit on my porch all night long," Filmore said. “To watch the kids make sure they stay out of trouble and stay off the streets."
Elliott Belle, another resident, believes a heightened police presence is the answer.
“They need more police protection over on Wright and Fletcher streets," said Belle.
Glover said they plan to increase their patrols, but says the solution isn’t that simple — which is why they are holding a community forum to talk seriously about these issues.
“This is more than just a law enforcement issue," Glover said. “This is a law enforcement and community issue."
Glover said it’ll take residents reporting aggressive behavior before it escalates.
“Our citizens are in the neighborhoods," he added. “They may hear may hear talk about this particular group want to fight with this other particular group and guns being brought into the situation, that’s the information that we need."
The public forum is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomasville Community Resource Center.
