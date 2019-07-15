UPDATE: Victim identified in Heard Avenue murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting in the 400 block of Heard Avenue is under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
The shooting happen Monday morning just before 2 a.m..
When Albany Police arrived, they found a 23-year-old man inside the home, shot twice in the chest.
APD announced about 9:30 a.m. that the victim is Takeem Maurice Brown, also known as “Loc.”
A witness told APD that he heard as many as four shots come from the house where he and several people “were hanging out.” He told officers that he knew the victim as “Loc,” and did not know his legal name.
The witness said he went back into the house and saw the victim on the floor, bloody, and called 911.
Brown was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he later died of his injures.
Investigators were seen gathering evidence inside and outside the home.
APD said the incident is being labelled a murder, and they are investigating further.
