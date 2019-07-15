Ryan Duke’s attorneys continue to request state funding in Grinstead case

IRWIN CO., Ga. (WALB) - Defense attorneys for Ryan Duke are asking the state to once again fund expert witnesses and an investigator in the Tara Grinstead case.
The funding issue has been an ongoing saga since 2018.
Pro-Bono defense attorneys for Duke want the state to pay for an expert in touch DNA, which is a forensic way to analyze DNA left at crime scenes. It just uses a small sample of cells left behind.
Duke’s attorneys are also asking for an expert in false confessions given under the influence of drugs and duress and a qualified criminal investigator.
Irwin County Superior Court Judge Bill Reinhardt previously denied multiple but very similar requests by the defense.
The defense has argued the state violated Duke’s constitutional rights by denying him funding for these witnesses and an investigator.
Duke was indicted in 2017 in connection to Grinstead’s death after she disappeared in 2005.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
