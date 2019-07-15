Interactive: Tracking 2019 homicide cases in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB has compiled an interactive map detailing the homicides that have happened so far in 2019.
This story contains a full list of the 2019 cases classified as a homicide in the City of Albany and Dougherty County.
- Larry Bernard McCray, 18, was found shot in an alley that runs through two different apartment complexes in the 1300 block of Whispering Pines Road on March 2. McCray was the first homicide victim in Albany for 2019.
- Takeem Maurice Brown, 23, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in the 400 block of Heard Avenue on July 15.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.