Harper Elementary undergoing several improvements

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Harper Elementary is undergoing several much needed improvements.
This upcoming school year, Harper students can enjoy their recess with a new playground.
Not only is recess an outlet for students, it’s a chance to sharpen their motor skills.
Principal Melvin Hugans told WALB the playground set has a wheelchair accessible bridge, specialized swings and other activities.
Their new cafeteria is near completion, so the field by the playground is reopen for the students.
Hugans said these improvements are just the beginning.
“We are excited to give them a chance that right before now they didn’t have," Hugans said. “So, it’s exciting to be bale to provide new experiences for them with new spaces."
Hugans said they plan to make improvements on the old playground set this upcoming school year — giving students more opportunities to express themselves.
