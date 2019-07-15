Deadly Coffee Co. crash under investigation

COFFEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - A woman died in an early Sunday afternoon crash in Coffee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
Karlee Roach, 25, died after she was taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center, GSP Sgt. Duane Massey said.
The crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of GA 206 and GA 268.
A 2008 Dodge truck stopped at a stop sign and then continued, according to Massey.
Roach was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle.
The front of the bike hit the passenger side of the truck, Massey said.
A Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team from Valdosta was brought in.
Massey said the investigation will be “lengthy and in-depth.”
Charges are pending upon the completion of the investigation, according to Massey.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.
