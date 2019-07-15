Coroner identifies victims in Mitchell Co. double fatal wreck

MITCHELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - Two people killed in a Mitchell County wreck have been identified by Coroner Stedderick Thomas.
Thomas told WALB that Michael Cooper, 22, and Rickey Jones, 35, both died in an accident at Highway 97 and Highway 65 on Wednesday.
Both men were employees of Budweiser, according to Thomas.
Cooper and Jones were in a Budweiser truck, heading north, while a Mercedes was heading east and failed to yield at a stop sign while crossing over Highway 97, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers said.
GSP said charges are pending against the driver of the Mercedes.
