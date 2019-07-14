Victim still unresponsive after Crisp Co. car accident

CRISP CO., (WALB) - Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and first responders responded to a one-vehicle crash around 4 a.m. Saturday that left one man unresponsive.
The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Turner County native, Spencer Jones.
Sheriff Hancock tells us he is currently at a hospital in Macon.
We spoke to Sheriff Billy Hancock who tells us that alcohol is a believed factor.
“The evidence indicates that he ran off the road about 290 feet from where we are standing here. The vehicle dug into the ground, it flew in the air, it vaulted in a couple of occasions. Coming to rest on its side facing back east here on Arabi East Road,” said Hancock.
We spoke with neighbors, who did not want to go on camera, but told us this isn’t unusual for drivers to wreck in this area.
Many of them say they have witnessed at least 3 single-car crashes over the past few years.
Sheriff Hancock says he wants drivers to be aware of the speed limit and to never drink and drive.
“Certainly some of the evidence indicates that their possibly might have been alcohol involved, and that never is a good mix alcohol and a vehicle. I just encourage everyone to not drink and drive, to slow down, especially if they are on the road at 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning,” Sheriff Hancock told us.
Jones has been charged with DUI and for driving too fast for conditions.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.