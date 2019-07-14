Albany police investigate shooting on E. Residence Ave.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened on the 1400 block of East Residence Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
A 29-year-old man was approached by three black males with a handgun after leaving a residence where he gambled and received winnings from, according to police.
Police say the men chased the victim and caught up with him across the street from where the gambling took place.
The men proceeded to beat the victim with the handgun and shot him several times, according to APD.
It is undetermined if any of his winnings were taken.
The victim is currently in the hospital with non-threatening injuries.
