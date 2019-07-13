Police: 2 suspects at large after Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for two suspects after an armed robbery at a convenience store on East Broad Avenue Friday night, according to officials.
Police said that the Dixie Food Mart in the 1400 block of East Broad Avenue was robbed just before 8:30 p.m.
Two suspects came into the store and demanded cash at gunpoint, then took off in what may have been a 2002 white Toyota Avalon, APD reported.
According to the store owners, a man, wearing a mask over his face, armed with a gun, demanded cash. Owners said the clerk gave the suspect cash from two registers.
Officers said that no photos or video of surveillance is available at this time.
This is an active investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
