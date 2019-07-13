Man hides in Valdosta attic as officers try to arrest him

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars after officers said they went to arrest him for a number of charges and he tried to hide in an attic.
The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) said this all happened in the attic of the apartments in the 600 block of East Ann Street.
Jan Cook, who is 61-years-old and uses a wheelchair said she’s afraid for her safety.
“‘Cause I live alone," said Cook.
Cook has lived in the neighborhood for the past eight years.
She said that she was shocked to hear what happened here.
“I’m so glad y’all got him because I sure didn’t want him to come here,” said Cook.
Police said they went to arrest Demetrius Nelson, 31, for a number of active warrants outside their jurisdiction. They received a tip on his location.
When they arrived, they said he ran to the attic. A mistake that Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said will only make things worse.
“If you’ve already got warrants, all you’re going to do is add more charges," said Manahan.
Nelson now has 6 additional charges.
These include two counts of felony carjacking, after officers confirmed his involvement with two other cases back in late June.
Cook said she’s thankful to the police for doing their job.
“They brung down a lot of the crime. You know, they’re doing their part. Now we need the community need to do their part,” said Cook.
With kids playing in the neighborhood, Cook said it starts with getting them on the right path so they don’t end up in the same situation. She suggested parents keep a more watchful eye.
“Most of the time, the children are by themself. The parents, I don’t know where they are. It’s so dangerous out here,” said Cook.
Officers said offenders should think about those children and those people of the community when fleeing from the law.
“They put other people in danger, other citizens are in danger. The community is still in danger because we’re going to do whatever it takes to get this person into custody," said Manahan.
Officers said Nelson is being held in the Lowndes County Jail. There has been no word on whether or not he will get bond or what it may be set at.
