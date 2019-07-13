Cuddle Cot gives grieving families more time with their stillborn babies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One group is trying to help grieving parents going through the traumatic event of losing their newborn babies.
Volunteers with Kindness for Kailor donated a Cuddle Cot to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
It’s a device that is laid underneath a crib to cool a baby’s body. This allows parents to be able to spend more time with their stillborn babies.
Group founder, Jessica Spradlin, said she wishes she had something like this when she lost her baby, Kailor.
“Whenever we lost our babies, it was traumatic. Like I said, we had to send our babies to the morgue. We were not able to keep them in the room with us. It was very traumatic to us, so we had started to do a lot of research. How we could help these families who had been through this have a better experience,” said Spradlin.
Spradlin had her baby at a different hospital.
She chose to donate the Cuddle Cot to Phoebe because it did not have one already and it sees a lot of families.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.