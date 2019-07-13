Brothers found dead in Fitzgerald, GBI assisting with investigation

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Two bodies were found Saturday morning in Fitzgerald, according to Ben Hill County Coroner Mark Shealy.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said that Fitzgerald Police Department received a call around 8:30 a.m. that a body had been found in the 300 block of Palm Street inside a car wash.
According to GBI Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby, when police went to the victim’s residence, around 9 a.m., his brother was found dead inside the house.
Both bodies are being taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon for autopsies on Monday.
The GBI is working the scene and assisting Fitzgerald Police with the investigation.
This is still an active case and we will continue to provide updates as more information comes in.
