Albany business owner not planning to close down after crime goes up at store

"Albany Police Department Investigators say progress is being made in all five cases. The Burglary and Robbery/Homicide Units are working together and compiling valuable information which has helped to develop several suspects however, no arrests have been made at this time. Investigators and Uniform Patrol Officers are implementing strategies to apprehend these suspects along with monitoring businesses located on all 15 patrolled beats which cover the east, west and central portions of the city of Albany. It has not been determined yet whether these burglaries or robberies have been committed by the same person(s).