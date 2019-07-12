Valdosta makes plans for 2019 Housing and Urban Development funds

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Officials with the City of Valdosta are planned to leave Thursday’s city council meeting with a plan in place for their 2019 Housing and Urban Development funds.
They’re hoping to spend 80 percent of that money, or about $450,000, on housing rehabilitation, reconstruction and demolition.
The allocation discussion was on Thursday’s agenda as a part of the city council’s section for the Community Development Block Grant.
This comes after a slight hold up in which council members began discussing the possibility of lending financial help to a local homeless shelter.
Vanassa Flucas, with the city, said they have made the decision to leave the Lowndes Associated Ministries to People off the budget and focus on offering them mentoring service.
Flucas said they’re hoping to help with things like marketing, accounting and more.
“The services that they provide for the homeless community in Valdosta are invaluable. If we can render assistance to them in-kind with no charge and make them more successful, then it just makes the community more successful," explained Flucas.
Flucas said they’re happy to provide them with additional resources. She said the total budget consists of about $670,000.
