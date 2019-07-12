Turner Co. residents want local animal shelter

Turner, Co. (WALB) - Turner County residents said that having a local animal shelter would be beneficial for the area and surrounding cities, but some officials have a different opinion.
“It would help if it was in the county were it could spread out, everybody just doesn’t drive to Tifton. You have Ashburn, you got Sycamore. If it was in the county, in the center, then everybody could get to it,” said Wyatt Reeves, a pet owner in Turner County.
Ashburn has an animal shelter.
“The animal shelter in the city, it really needs upgrading. The animals aren’t as overcrowded when I was over there but the facility is not up to date,” said another Turner County pet owner, El Sprayberry.
Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester said an animal shelter in the county might not be a great idea and isn’t cost efficient.
“It is a lot of restrictions the state has as far as maintaining and keeping the animals and it would be pretty expensive for our community to build a shelter and maintain it here,” explained Hester.
Hester said that he’s a pet owner and wants people in Turner County to take care of their responsibilities as a pet owner. He and his deputies take time from their day to pick up and rescue animals in the community.
“Probably four or five a week and it is down now to picking up two or three a week of animals. A lot of people put dogs out and just put them on the road, we have picked up dogs with puppies that people would put out,” said Hester.
Hester said that he’s thinking of building a little kennel in the back of the sheriff’s office just to help keep the local lost dogs more than a day before taking them to Tifton’s Animal Shelter.
