Tifton veteran museum to open soon

Tifton, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Tifton has its own museum to honor veterans.
Inside, they have meaningful artifacts with a lot of history.
Dan Bailey, who works at the museum, said anyone can bring a loved one’s photo from home and donate it to the Veterans Memorial wall.
“Those guys gave their all," Bailey said. "Those are the ones a long with these that we want to recognize. So it is quite a bit to see. Uniforms, we have guitars. I was a tunnel rack. I went down into a bunker. So a lot of these weapons were brought back in that manor.”
The museum will be open and free to the public after its grand opening on August 31.
The Tifton community is encouraged to come see the history of those who gave their lives for this country.
