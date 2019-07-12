Tifton Chamber of Commerce to host ‘OneBlood Badges for Life’ event

Tifton, Ga. (WALB) - A blood drive will soon honor all servicemen and women and public officials in Tifton.
The Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce will host the OneBlood Badges for Life Blood Drive on July 23.
The event will honor two retired officials, retired sheriff’s deputy Tim McRay and retired City of Tifton fireman Taylor Henry.
Organizers said they hope this will show support, love and appreciation for those who have sacrificed for the community.
“I think that this blood drive is wonderful. The fact that we are recognizing, as heroes, our public safety officials who are on the line for the citizens and the people in our community every day,” said Adminstrator Christy Blanchett.
The event will be hosted at the Cato Knight Memorial Parking Complex and will go from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
If you are interested participating in the OneBlood Badges for Life Blood Drive, you can sign up by contacting Blanchett at the Tifton Chamber of Commerce at (229) 382-6200. for questions about donating, visit the OneBlood website or call 1-888-9-DONATE.
