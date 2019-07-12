Suspect captured in Turner Co., wanted for stealing car

TURNER CO., (WALB) - Turner County deputies have caught a man that was wanted in connection to a car theft.
Officials said Larry Hammer III stole a car in Grady County.
Deputies told WALB that a woman saw the vehicle was pulled over into a ditch. Officials said they pulled over to assist but the suspect panicked and ran away.
Law enforcement ran the license plate and noticed the car was reported stolen.
“We took thermal imagers and started scanning the area and probably two or three minutes after we started scanning the area with thermal imagers, we seen him in the planted pines. He will be possibly facing theft by receiving property here for being in possession of that car and the drug paraphernalia that he had and intending to elude," said Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester.
Hester said he and other agencies searched all day but they’re happy the suspect was captured.
