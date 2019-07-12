Sapphire Roughriders searching for national title

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every year the goal stays the same.
Bring Albany another national title, to add to their 10 they already have.
The Sapphire Roughriders are taking 15 of South Georgia’s finest, and hoping to reign supreme in Sacramento.
“Hard work, dedication and really just striving for that gold because this year I’m competing in the 400 hurdles,” said 800-meter state champion Camielle Milledge. “So, I really feel a better chance of winning that national title.”
Even though many are competing for individual titles, this team has a bond that can’t be broken.
“It is very close,” said 100- & 200-meter state runner-up Jordyn Perkins. “We’re like sisters and brothers out here. Coach Jones kind of keeps us in line and tries to lead us to what he knows we can do and push us to our potential.”
Finally seeing that hard work pay off, is something many of these track stars, are glad to see.
“Getting up every morning, training every day,” said 800- & 1500-meter region champion Shamia Jones. “It’s been a very great experience and I can feel myself getting better.”
Now if everything goes right, this time next week South Georgia will have to clear a little bit of room in that trophy case.
