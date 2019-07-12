Mistakenly released Albany murder suspect arrested

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man who was released from prison, despite having a “hold order” placed on him by the Albany Police Department (APD), is back behind bars.
APD said Friday afternoon, that Dadreon Klavell Dave, who was released from Autry State Prison on June 19, was arrested Friday at approximately 1 p.m. in the 200 block of East Road.
The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force was assisted by the APD Gang Unit with apprehension.
Dave has been taken to the Dougherty County Jail on murder warrants in the death of Demarcus Wright.
Dave was indicted in 2017 for Wright’s death, after a car hit an Albany apartment complex, and Wright’s body was found inside with a gunshot wound.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.