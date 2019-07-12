Man charged with several offenses in Thomasville domestic dispute

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged with several offenses after an incident that involved two family members early Friday morning, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
Jared Blake Stanley was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated stalking and aggravated battery after he was taken into custody around 2 a.m. Friday.
Deputies responded to a domestic dispute call on Inman Lane Friday morning.
Deputies found two of Stanley’s family members were hit with a bat.
Both were taken to the hospital and were treated and released.
