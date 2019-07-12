Lee County High School Track and Field star takes talents to the next level

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Another Lee County High School Track and Field star is taking their speed to the collegiate level.
After four years of running varsity for Lee County Javen Wimblerly is reaping the benefits.
Taking her talents to Reinhardt University.
She said this accomplishment is a dream come true.
Wimberly told us she can’t wait to become a part of this new team.
“A helping hand, encouraging teammate as well as pushing them, they push me and we can achieve something great," said Wimberly.
Wimblerly will join the Eagles this August.
