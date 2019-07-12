‘It is more rewarding seeing these children get returned to their parents’: Tifton DFCS employee recognized for feats as social worker

Tifton, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) social worker has been getting a lot of recognition for going above and beyond for many families across South Georgia.
Oprah Leach has been recognized for bringing more than 30 families together.
Leach says the process for determining if a child is better off with a family member or a loved one isn’t easy.
She said she wants to fight hard for families.
“One of my older sisters, her name is Victoria, and she was in this field before me and she kinda motivated me to come work for DFCS," Leach said. “For me, it feels good to be recognized but the most rewarding parts are seeing these children get returned to their parents.”
Her advice to those who want to help is to do what feels right and what you love.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.