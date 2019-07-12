Hundreds take part in 2019 Tifton swim meet

Tifton Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the 2019 Georgia Recreation and Park Association Class B state swim meet started.
Students and families came to Tifton to compete and show what swim team could be the best.
“We’ve got 535 swimmers from five districts and 16 different recreation departments, vying to be the state champion for 2019 Georgia Recreation and Park Class B state swim met,” Craig Sowell, deputy director, said.
The competition started as early as 8 a.m.
Coaches and teachers supported their students but their biggest support came from the parents.
“We just talk about all the time how just physically, just their endurance is so much better,” Laura Davis, a parent, said.
“For us it is just the actual traveling," Cindy Valosen, another parent, said. “Kids really look forward to getting together with their friends. We all get to stay together in a hotel together.”
Coaches said the love for the sport and support from parents are all the appreciation they need as athletes.
“I am one of the coaches here and we brought 26 athletes and they are doing extremely well," David Oliver said. “You see all the pink shirts I have gotten the best support from parents.”
The meet was for children to do what they love and as a coach, C.M. Jenkins said it is all of the reason as to why the swim meet is needed.
“The students love the sport; they’re excited this is a championship meet in Tifton for our summer league Tifton does a great job with it,” Jenkins said.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.