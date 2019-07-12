Fitzergald Purple Hurricanes ready for 2019 season

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The start of 2018 looked good on paper for the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes.
“Start of the season we weren’t very good. We had to improve, get better and play very hard," said Roderick Williams, Hurricanes fullback.
If they wanted to be a contender in the playoffs they had no choice but to improve.
“We got better each and every week," said Fitzgerald Head Football Coach Tucker Pruitt. "We kind of started off rocky. We had a lot of inexperience, but what you could really see week to week was our team grew. We got better, we handled adversity the right way, kind of got on the run late in the season and really got to play some good football.”
With coaching changes on the defense the players had to adapt fast.
“Just had to be coach-able, and the defense just had to buy into the defensive coordinator and listen," said Levon Franklin, Hurricanes outside linebacker.
The Hurricanes defense helped carry them to the semi finals last season. Now, they're hoping that experience will help carry this young team into the 2019 season.
“It’s going to take a lot of hard work, we lost a lot of players," said Williams.
But, the goal remains the same make it to the state championship game.
“That’s always the goal, that’s what we’re for," said Pruitt. "And this year we lost a pretty good senior class off that team, so we got a lot of youth, a lot of inexperience so those guys are going to have to grow up fast.”
To get to Atlanta in December they need to focus on one game at a time.
“Trying to get better each and everyday. Win the day, be better today than you were the day before. Trying to keep it a little more short term for them," said Pruitt.
